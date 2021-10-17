Australia: Sydney hit by storm

Australia – A hurricane, hail and high winds. Residents of the Sydney area were hit by the storm on Thursday, October 14th. Meteorologists New South Wales was on alert Violent thunderstorms In the evening, with the risk of a hurricane.

In some places, 5 cm of hail covered the ground for several minutes. Wind The rains caused flash floods in the roads up to 90 km / h. The roof of the Sydney suburb Mount Trout Shopping Center collapsed. As you can see in the video above.

Shortly afterwards, around 10 p.m., a hurricane was seen in the city of Armidale, northwest of Sydney. 25,000 people lost electricity. Rescue workers were on a mission to destroy everything this Friday. Based on shared images Today’s showCities such as Melbourne and Brisbane have also been hit by bad weather.