Home Top News Alex Chop, Maduro’s artisan, was extradited to the United States

Alex Chop, Maduro’s artisan, was extradited to the United States

Oct 17, 2021 0 Comments
Alex Chop, Maduro's artisan, was extradited to the United States

Profile

The article is reserved for subscribers

After sixteen months in detention in Cape Verde, a Colombian businessman in the service of the Venezuelan government was extradited to the United States on Saturday where he was charged with money laundering.

In the Colombian press, he is considered “Straw man” By Nicolas Maduro. Alex Chop, 49, a Colombian businessman, was arrested in Cape Verde in June 2020 during a technical shutdown on his way to Tehran on a private plane, and was extradited to the United States on Saturday after sixteen months of legal twists. He believes in the total support of the Caracas regime, presenting him as a Venezuelan diplomat and accusing the United States of keeping him. “Captured” Regardless of his diplomatic immunity. His lawyers added in a statement that Cape Verde was coming “To ignore the centuries-old tradition of international law”.

Alex Chop, accused of money laundering in Miami in 2019, is due to be arraigned in court in Florida on Monday. The Venezuelan opposition and many journalists who have studied the characters say they know everything about the corruption of the Nicolas Maduro regime. The Venezuelan power ensures that it undertakes humanitarian work to buy food and medicine in exchange for oil in violation of Western sanctions. He was most recently appointed Government Representative to the Schedule of Conversations with the Opposition in Mexico City. Caracas angry over Venezuelan parliamentarian and speaker …

See also  Welsh CNO Jean White is set to step down at Easter 2021

You May Also Like

A policeman stops a passerby to see if he has coffee in his cup (video) - RT in French

A policeman stops a passerby to see if he has coffee in his cup (video) – RT in French

Illegal channel crossings are on the rise: the deal between London and Paris

Illegal channel crossings are on the rise: the deal between London and Paris

Une décision de justice du mois de septembre a affirmé la responsabilité des éditeurs de presse.

CNN to stop publishing content on Facebook in Australia

Texas, a reactionary American laboratory

Texas, a reactionary American laboratory

Australia: Sydney hit by storm

Australia: Sydney hit by storm

United States / Nicaragua - Condemns "handling, politicization and management" of the "Justice and Peace" epidemic from Managua

United States / Nicaragua – Condemns “handling, politicization and management” of the “Justice and Peace” epidemic from Managua

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *