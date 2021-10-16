Home Top News United States / Nicaragua – Condemns “handling, politicization and management” of the “Justice and Peace” epidemic from Managua

United States / Nicaragua – Condemns “handling, politicization and management” of the “Justice and Peace” epidemic from Managua

Oct 16, 2021 0 Comments
United States / Nicaragua - Condemns "handling, politicization and management" of the "Justice and Peace" epidemic from Managua

United States / Nicaragua – Condemns “handling, politicization and management” of the “Justice and Peace” epidemic from Managua

Darling

Managua (Agensia Fights) – “We share with all people the pain and suffering caused by the high rate of epidemic infections and deaths”, while “thanks to all the countries and international organizations that have vaccinated our people”: one regretting the “handling, politicization and management” of this problem. In the statement Archbishop Managua writes of the Commission on “Justice and Peace”.
The text, sent to Fidesz, reiterated that this situation “does not destroy our hope for a better future, nor does it prevent us from remaining in solidarity with our neighbors.” Citing catechism (n.2237b) entitled Political Rights, which cannot be suspended by power without reasonable and proportional reason, the Declaration emphasizes: “We have lost a precious opportunity to change the direction of our country. The solution to social, political and economic problems.
The message addressed to “God’s holy people and men of good will” suggests, “Be united and attentive to the voice of the Lord.” The church emerges strongly from the trials. ”
On Sunday, October 17, the Bishops’ Diocesan Phase (October 2021-April 2022) opens in Nicaragua’s Diocesan Province: the consecration will be conducted by the respective bishops in each diocese. (SL) (Agenzia Fights 16/10/2021)


To share:

See also  Australia: Discovers a new spider named Nemo after the cartoon

You May Also Like

The former Adelaide F1 circuit was saved from destruction

The former Adelaide F1 circuit was saved from destruction

À moins de 2 heures d

Discover the mountains for the holidays of all the saints

Australia loosens screw (slightly)

Australia loosens screw (slightly)

Panneau de l'Ultra Low Emission Zone

On October 25, ULEZ will expand beyond the city center

A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

A large billboard erected in Times Square speaks of it

Dans cette image non datée publiée par l

Australia builds a semi-automatic rover at NASA to detect oxygen on the moon in 2026

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *