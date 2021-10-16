United States / Nicaragua – Condemns “handling, politicization and management” of the “Justice and Peace” epidemic from Managua

Managua (Agensia Fights) – “We share with all people the pain and suffering caused by the high rate of epidemic infections and deaths”, while “thanks to all the countries and international organizations that have vaccinated our people”: one regretting the “handling, politicization and management” of this problem. In the statement Archbishop Managua writes of the Commission on “Justice and Peace”.

The text, sent to Fidesz, reiterated that this situation “does not destroy our hope for a better future, nor does it prevent us from remaining in solidarity with our neighbors.” Citing catechism (n.2237b) entitled Political Rights, which cannot be suspended by power without reasonable and proportional reason, the Declaration emphasizes: “We have lost a precious opportunity to change the direction of our country. The solution to social, political and economic problems.

The message addressed to “God’s holy people and men of good will” suggests, “Be united and attentive to the voice of the Lord.” The church emerges strongly from the trials. ”

On Sunday, October 17, the Bishops’ Diocesan Phase (October 2021-April 2022) opens in Nicaragua’s Diocesan Province: the consecration will be conducted by the respective bishops in each diocese. (SL) (Agenzia Fights 16/10/2021)





