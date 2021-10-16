The path of the arch-killer to Islam is considered “less credible”

Police said the progress of the investigation strengthens suspicions about Espen Anderson Protan’s mental health.

Norwegian police said on Saturday that Espen Anderson Breton, who killed five people with a bow in Norway on Wednesday, was being questioned at this stage of the honest investigation into his conversion to Islam. “The hypothesis that he converted to Islam is less credible, Inspector Per Thomas Omholt told a news conference.

The progress of the investigation has strengthened suspicions about the mental health of Espen Anderson Breton, who confessed to killing five and injuring three on Wednesday in Kansberg (southeastern Norway) where he lives. “Assumption he did not take (conversion) seriously. This means that he does not follow or use common traditions in this culture and religion.Said the policeman.

Dane, 37, of Espen Anderson Breten, was remanded in custody for four weeks on Friday, the first two of whom were released. Instead of being in jail, he will be placed in a medical institution. He has already been questioned three times by the police and will be questioned again. “Once his condition allowed.

⁇Everything says that he randomly selected his victims“And played alone,” Omholt called to the manUnable to communicate in life and on the internet“According to police, he may have been thinking about his attack.”A few days“Before.

Police also revealed the identities of the dead: Andrea Meyer, 52, Hanne Mereth England, 56, Liv Berid Borg, 75, Gunner Earling Chaw, 75, and Gunn Marit Matson, 78. Three unidentified wounded were released from hospital after the attack.