Terminator 2: How the images of a scary message were incorporated into the film

Monument to Action, Terminator 2 celebrates the 30th anniversary of its French release. A tragic paradox, a sad news that is going to set fire to the powder in the United States, a chance to recall facing the shooting schedule …

Studio kennel

This October 16th, Terminator 2 blows out 30 candles of its French release. Yes, already …

Forced to increase his creativity in the face of a lack of transparent means, James Cameron was already able to deliver the masterpiece of the SF film with Terminator, while at the same time laying a wonderful foundation for an owner over the years.

But this is not obvious Terminator 2, Entered through the front door of the action films, with revolutionary special effects, with joyous scenes similar to the cult. Amidst a Swarovski who is not visually very fit, this time he played a Terminator on the right side of the fence, becoming the absolute icon of the movie’s Botas heroines in the introduction of the weak Sarah Connor, her staging a little older, and the more powerful themes (not less than the future of mankind), the company’s budget required Larger per foot -, Terminator 2 An important film in the history of American cinema.

You may not know, but the film’s shooting schedule, as a terrible paradox, is sad news that will set the United States on fire in the weeks that follow.

The main photo of the film ran from October 9, 1990 to March 28, 1991. On the night of March 3, 1991, the film crew filmed the famous opening scene of the film at the Bar of Famous Bikers. Corel, Located in the corner of Monte Vista, Foodhill Boulevard, In Los Angeles.

At the same time not far off, at almost the same address, a completely different scenery. It was there, after the chase, that Rodney King was attacked by LAPD police. The mocking emperor fell to his knees before getting up. Then he got a second taser shot, which knocked him to the ground. However as he got up and confronted his opposition, two policemen beat him with sticks.

With a beat that lasted approximately 1 minute, King would receive 56 lashes and several taser shocks, finally being handcuffed and dragged to the side of the road while waiting for an ambulance, not to interfere in the sight of twenty other police officers.

When it’s done, part of this beating sequence can be seen in the background of scenes where Arnie retrieves dark glasses from the menu manager’s shirt pocket. Here is a screenshot with the affected background area:

In the audio commentary for the film, James Cameron will confirm that the shooting took place at this location across the street that evening. Cooling …