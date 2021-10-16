In the pictures: find our selection of men’s sneakers

1/11 Choice of chic sneakers The selection of our chic sneakers can be seen in the pictures. Here, the Deep Multicolor Blank Gold model of sneakers from Herms home.

Flower Studio

2/11 Sneakers Dots Tabs In this Haunder Scheme model (unisex) we see that all the symbols of basketball are renamed by House Dots. Made entirely of soft leather the pair is characterized by brown skin and the alternating tone of its sticks on the heel. Dot Tapes Sneakers White Brown Leather – 490 euros.

www.tods.com

Dots

3/11 Snearkers Lacoste Bayliss Deck Cultural shock with this model of Lacoste sneakers who did not hesitate to reconsider the traditional and famous boat shoe. Stunning result as elegant with bizarre sea feet. Nappa leather allows flexibility to the sports side. Police Tech Sneakers -90 euros.

www.lacoste.com

Logost

4/11 Sneakers Bobbies Jack With this model of gray green thin, the bobbies house basketball is transformed into a sophisticated shoe. The white rubber sole and leather details on the back of the model are reminiscent of sportswear symbols. Sock sneakers – 145 euros.

www.bobbies.com

Bobbies

5/11 Basket Jory Kant With this model of sneakers reminiscent of the aged leather of English club chairs, Conte House offers a very original “PCBG Campaign” version of the sneaker. Made of 100% cowhide, it has a very light rubber base. Basket Jori – 119.95 euros

www.gant.com

Cont

6/11 Sneakers Deep Multicolor Hermes Vintage chic for this pair of sneakers 100% calfskin with multi-colored yoke. The lines and stitching of the model give it a complete Art-Deco style as well as modernity. Sneakers Deep Multicolor White Gold – 630 euros. Available in store only. See also Gigabit broadband: Rural households urged to claim improve cash

Flower Studio

7/11 Sneaker bass celine coach With a low coach sneaker, Celine offers a sneaker with traditional features. Celine’s signature on the back and front tongue of the shoe adds a slight touch of color. Made of 100% calf leather, it has a rubber sole, where we rediscover the signature of the house. Celine Trainer Low Sneaker on Optical White Calf – 520 Euros

www.celine.com

Celine male

8/11 Time Basket JM Weston With this “On Time” model, JM Weston offers home traditional and modern sneakers. Made of soft calfskin, the pair of coaches are reminiscent of a home with a white identical rubber base. Basket on time – 490 euros

www.jmweston.com

JM Weston

9/11 Sneaker star Berludi Maison Berluti returned to basics with the star pair. Its angular design offers a truly locked approach. This pair of sneakers made of calf takes the traditional basketball symbols and shows the touch of modernity with its unique exterior. Calf Star Sneaker – 790 euros

www.berluti.com

Berluti

10/11 Sneakers Court Classic SL / 10 A minimalist and elegant sneaker. With this model in soft and perforated calf, the St. Laurent house is a review of the traditional sneaker. On the side, the gold St. Laurent inscription adds elegance. The white rubber sole echoes the first sports shoes. Court Classic SL / 10 Sneakers – 495 euros

www.ysl.com

Short Classic SL / 10 Sneakers Smooth and Perforated Leather by Saint Laurent