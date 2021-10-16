Home Science Found a star that is only 25 seconds a day

Found a star that is only 25 seconds a day

Oct 16, 2021 0 Comments
Found a star that is only 25 seconds a day

The white dwarf LAMOST J0240 + 1952 is about 2,000 light-years from Earth.

Description of the white dwarf (left) rotating rapidly when the red dwarf (right) is injected with gas. Photo: NASA / Casey Reid

Scientists at the University of Warwick (UK) discovered the white dwarf LAMOST J0240 + 1952 at a very fast rotating speed and completed a revolution in just 25 seconds. Interesting engineering Announced October 15th. This means that this star lasts only 25 seconds a day.

LAMOST J0240 + 1952 is located about 2,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries and is the fastest rotating white dwarf ever discovered. The earth rotates on its own axis once a day. Meanwhile, it takes an average of a month for the sun or moon to complete a revolution.

University of Warwick astronomer Ingrid Belisoli and colleagues discovered LAMOST J0240 + 1952 by observing the light of a white dwarf near a red dwarf. They found that this brief flare-up occurs every 24.93 seconds, thereby capturing the white dwarf’s cycle time.

Typically, white dwarfs take hours or days to make a revolution for themselves. However, the newly discovered star moves very fast because it is driven by a nearby red dwarf. Belisoli’s team presents new discoveries in the arXiv database.

White dwarfs are among the oldest objects found in the universe. In recent years they have been the subject of many important scientific observations. Last year, for example, neutron stars and white dwarfs helped astronomers prove Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Earlier, astronomers at the University of Warwick revealed direct observations that demonstrate that thousands of white dwarfs in the Milky Way gradually regenerate as they cool for thousands of years. In the future, the sun will pass through the same before cooling in a crystal center. This finding suggests that some white dwarfs are billions of years older than previously estimated. The oldest stars may be as old as the universe. This means that uncovering the mysteries of the white dwarf promises to provide valuable information about the history of the universe.

See also  Why blue is one of the brightest colors we see in nature

Tu Tao (Follow Interesting engineering)

You May Also Like

Lucy begins NASA's first mission to the Trojan meteorite on Saturday

Lucy begins NASA’s first mission to the Trojan meteorite on Saturday

A completely unknown new dinosaur species has been discovered

A completely unknown new dinosaur species has been discovered

Detectan en el espacio profundo más de 1.600 señales fugaces de radio generadas por una sola fuente en apenas 47 días

More than 1,600 rapid radio signals generated by one source were detected deep in just 47 days

Napier Abacus | Science game

Napier Abacus | Science game

Blue Explosion from the International Space Station - Science - Life

Blue Explosion from the International Space Station – Science – Life

After two weeks without contact with missions to Mars, NASA hopes to return to normal in the next few days:

After two weeks without contact with missions to Mars, NASA hopes to return to normal in the next few days:

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *