Discover the mountains for the holidays of all the saints

Our Suggestions – The northwestern part of Scotland attracts its vast green spaces, with its lakes located in the heart of the mountains and along its shores with rocks torn by time. Our essentials.

The idea of ​​planning your vacation abroad can be even more frightening, so now is a good time to find your overseas destination. With less than 2 hours by plane from London, the Highlands area is ideal for staying on British soil during All Saints’ Holidays. It is far from the crowds of high season and midges (Small mosquitoes are crowded and difficult to remove in summer)Autumn Scotland is loved by travelers for its exceptional colors, always wild and mysterious.

In four stages a week in the uplands

Fort William and Ben Nevis

Fort William, one of the most important cities in the region, can be visited in half a day. We will quickly find a typical Scottish city center with its traditional liquor stores. Located at the foot of the Ben Nevis, this city is particularly interesting.

The highest point in Great Britain, Ben Nevis is the meeting place for winter sports enthusiasts or mountaineers in the summer. The ‘The Rise of Ben Nevis Very satisfying for the athlete