Danilo takes over the rule of the PLD, and from tomorrow he will take to the streets

Former President Danilo Madinah will take to the streets tomorrow to carry out the restructuring of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) across the country and the inauguration of thousands of new members of the opposition. Organization

Medina, who will head the PLT, begins this Sunday in San Cristobal with the inauguration of 2,921 new members joining the party in San Cristobal.

The PLT’s provincial activity in the southern city is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Ciro Perez Club Grounds in the main municipality.

“In implementing the new corporate and electoral line-up, tens of thousands of Dominicans have expressed their interest in organizing the PLD; the purple banquet of the Yellow Star opens the door to formal entry with a series of events starting Sunday, October 17, in Sun Christophe,” the PLT Communications Secretariat said in a statement.

He expects the former president to attend a meeting of the organization’s general secretary Charles Mariotti.

The Political Committee accepted the decision to organize the swearing in of the new members of the PLD, who received reports from provincial and district liaisons that thousands of citizens across the country were interested in joining. PLT.

In addition to former Presidents Medina and Mariotti, other such events indicate that the PLD leaders who will form the Commission for the Implementation of the Institutional and Electoral Fortress (CILOE) will be present at the event and the leaders of San Cristobal.

“The PLD’s Executive Committee and the San Cristobal Provincial Committee are working together to set the stage for the development of the internal PLT Act from this Friday,” the statement said.

From this meeting in the coming weeks, he also announced that similar events would be organized, thereby formalizing the PLD entry of thousands of citizens interested in the political struggle into the institution that promoted the development and progress of the country from the state. Economic and Institutional Status “

Sensible participation

As the PLD was defeated in last year’s presidential, legislative and municipal elections, former President Medina had a sensible public participation, which was limited to the work of IX Ordinary Congressman Jose Joaquin Fido Medina, which began in late 2020 and ended earlier this year.

The former president chaired several meetings of the political committee, but on no occasion did he reveal himself to answer journalists’ questions about the country’s key issues and the PLD.

Since the end of 2020, several officials in his government, including former Republican Attorney General Jean-Alain Rodriguez, have been jailed on administrative corruption charges.

Two of his brothers have been remanded in custody and the Attorney General’s Office has seized other files allegedly fraudulent during his government (2012-2020).