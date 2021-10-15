Three top 14 stars with Wallabies

Fifteen worlds of jogging XV de France: 2021/2022 calendar

It was on small sheets for a few weeks, It has now been confirmed by the local media. According to the Herald, Rory Arnold (Toulouse), Will Skelton (La Rochelle) and Tolu Laddu (State Franchise) will return to the Wallabies jersey for the fall tour. Three Australians have benefited by relaxing the rules in place, with players playing overseas missing the most stringent qualification criteria (having played at least 60 games and seven types of Super Rugby).

In fact, coach Dave Rennie can now count on two exceptions in his team structure. Thanks to this, there will be three Wallabies in the game to face Japan, Scotland, England and Wales this fall.