Home Top News London wants to change the post-Brexit rules

London wants to change the post-Brexit rules

Oct 15, 2021 0 Comments
London wants to change the post-Brexit rules

Choice

Although the European Commission is due to make recommendations on amendments to the Northern Irish Code of Conduct this Thursday, part of the Brexit agreement that stumbles relations between London and Brussels should be mentioned, as British Secretary of State Brad Brad has called for deeper reform of the protocol for the UK ‘s exit from the EU.

Read moreDoes Brexit provide evidence that immigration reduces wages?

At the end of a flexible speech he elaborated on Brexit’s morals – “The basic feature of Brexit is its democratic nature“He argued – said David Frost, a former Brexit negotiator”Northern Ireland is not part of the European Union“, Before emphasizing the truth”There is no Northern Irish protocol (Created) The EU is not a co-dominant or co-responsible body in Northern Ireland. ⁇There is a protocol to support the Good Friday AgreementReferring to the peace treaty, Lord Frost added.

This article is for subscribers only. You still have 80% to find.

There are no limits to freedom like your passion.

Continue reading your article for 1 for the first month

Already subscribed?
Login

See also  Imprisonment in the capital Canberra has been extended by a month

You May Also Like

logo-autonews

He finished in the London Marathon pilot gear and set an impossible world record

Evidence of a human existence in Central America 12,000 years ago?

Evidence of a human existence in Central America 12,000 years ago?

In Australia, handing over their land to aborigines

In Australia, handing over their land to aborigines

In Australia, the government returns 160,000 hectares of land to an aboriginal community

In Australia, the government returns 160,000 hectares of land to an aboriginal community

Bruxelles était l

“Hope” in Great Britain, “to engage in dialogue” with Paris

How about Nice, Dubai, London with rising water?

How about Nice, Dubai, London with rising water?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *