London wants to change the post-Brexit rules

Although the European Commission is due to make recommendations on amendments to the Northern Irish Code of Conduct this Thursday, part of the Brexit agreement that stumbles relations between London and Brussels should be mentioned, as British Secretary of State Brad Brad has called for deeper reform of the protocol for the UK ‘s exit from the EU.

At the end of a flexible speech he elaborated on Brexit’s morals – “The basic feature of Brexit is its democratic nature“He argued – said David Frost, a former Brexit negotiator”Northern Ireland is not part of the European Union“, Before emphasizing the truth”There is no Northern Irish protocol (Created) The EU is not a co-dominant or co-responsible body in Northern Ireland. ⁇There is a protocol to support the Good Friday AgreementReferring to the peace treaty, Lord Frost added.