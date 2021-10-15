Blue Explosion from the International Space Station – Science – Life

ESA astronaut and current ISS (International Space Station) commander, Thomas Baskett, Shared an interesting picture on his social networks, in which an intermediate luminous phenomenon is found across Europe in the upper Earth’s atmosphere (‘intermediate luminous phenomenon’ in English ‘).

Explained the French astronaut Photography The vast blue eruption captured on October 8 will help us understand how and when certain light events occur in the highest layers of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The fascinating thing about this lightning is that the pilots noticed it a few decades ago and scientists are not convinced that it really is. Go fast for a few years and we can be sure that elves and spirits are very real and will affect our weather.Said the European astronaut.

Pesket said on social media, in one of his many informative notes, that the space laboratory Columbus It is “very suitable for this laboratory because it flies over the equator, where there are more electric storms”

The current ISS commander recalled the key appearance of this type of observation. “My friend Andreas Mohnson There is an important role in this story, he was the first to capture them from space, demonstrating the value of the facility to monitor flashes, “he explained.

What are transient light phenomena?

These transient light phenomena are optical phenomena associated with lightning storms that occur above the heights of lightning and clouds. Storm Normal, and, in general, they are very short-lived.

According to some studies, these rays are a type of glowing plasma that occurs in the upper atmosphere. Although Thomas Baskett did not specifically say what kind of light event was captured in his photo, it is a possibility ‘Blue Starter’, Sometimes translated as blue spark plug or blue starter.

