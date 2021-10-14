In Australia, the government returns 160,000 hectares of land to an aboriginal community

The East Cook can be done by Yalanchi Coordinate and manage this national park With local authorities. After all these people can reconnect with what they call their country. This setback is more than just a simple cadastre story. “We can finally come back to our land and live where we want to live for many years. Lynn Johnson, one of the delegates, explains. It is very important to return to our land which we call Poopu because it enriches us and heals us. The animals, the ecosystem, have never disappeared, but now we can easily get back there and live in harmony with it. “

With this decision, the Tintree Forest, known for harboring the most beautiful but also the most endangered bird of prey, connects with other important sites in Australia, such as Uru or Kaktu, which are already under tribal management.

The law defining the rules in this regard was passed in 1993. Before that, the theory in practice had been the same since the arrival of the British in 1788, i.e. Australia “Land of Man”, Land without master. This theory has now disappeared but it is very difficult for the aborigines to win their case. Because, as the Australian historian and expert Romain Pathi explains, this is not the civilization of the written word.

“How do you want to document 150 years between colonialism and native topics? We need to be based on oral history, archeology, we need clues … it’s so complicated.” Romain Pathi, historian To Francispo

This difficulty can be attested by Allira Alvoy. She was one of the representatives of the community that won the case. “We have our own traditional world, which has existed since the time the world appeared. But we are forced to move, live, and live in this Western world. It is a very difficult, very long and very tedious process.” No one else can tell. The Eastern Cook Yalanji community filed its first handover request in 1994, 25 years ago.