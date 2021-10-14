“Hope” in Great Britain, “to engage in dialogue” with Paris

Although London is keen to reconsider part of the Brexit deal with the European Union, Australian Trade Minister Dan Dehan on Wednesday assured Britain that his government would trust Britain to honor their new bilateral trade agreement.

In an interview with the AFP in Brussels, Don Tehan was outraged that Canberra wanted to soften the climate of relations with France and that it had been canceled. A big deal to sell regular submarines to Australia For the benefit of American nuclear submarines.

Brussels was the final stop on Don Dehan’s trip to Indonesia, India and the United Arab Emirates, then OECD ministerial meetings in France and his G20 colleagues in Italy. On Thursday, he is due to travel to London to read and sign the bilateral free trade agreement between Australia and Britain announced in June.

When asked if Britain would stick to the Northern Ireland protocol reached as part of the 2019 Brexit agreement with the European Union now that Britain wants to renegotiate it, the Australian minister spoke of the historic relationship between Australia and the UK. “We are confident of Great Britain’s deals and we will continue to negotiate with them in good faith.” Did he announce? “We are dear, old friends.”

Free Trade Agreement with the European Union

Australia wants to conclude a free trade agreement with EU officials at the beginning of Dan Tehan’s Brussels operation. But the 12th round of negotiations was postponed to November, when France expressed its outrage after the announcement of a partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, called Agus, which canceled the deal to buy French submarines. With Australians worth 55 55 billion. This enmity brought Paris and Canberra to the brink of breaking.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not yet spoken to President Emmanuel Macron on the matter, and his French envoy ignored Don Tehran while in Paris. The Australian minister ruled “Positive” Return of the French Ambassador to Canberra, recalled in September. “We have made it clear that we are very interested in discussing and engaging in dialogue with the French government.” He promised. He said talks on the EU-Australia trade agreement were in the final stages and he hoped it would end by 2022.

The UN Climate Conference on COP26 in Glasgow from October 31 will give Australian leaders the opportunity to discuss with European leaders.