He finished in the London Marathon pilot gear and set an impossible world record

Running a marathon in pilot costume is George Crawford’s extraordinary challenge. Why? Probably to make an appearance. At least we can say that it is successful.

In early October, the 38-year-old computer engineer lit up the London race with his Aston Martin F1 suit. Yes, you have to pick a British team to stay in the theme. Also, the Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel team paid tribute to him on Twitter.

It can be very high @danielricciardo… Does anyone have a marathon shoe? Cow pic.twitter.com/BBWxY3Xflo – Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@ Aston Martin F1) October 4, 2021

Helmets, gloves, tops, everything was there and 30-something did not disappoint. 42 kilometers ran well in these conditions for a very acceptable time of 3 hours 58 minutes.

Of course, this performance was noticed and even awarded the Guinness World Record, but not only that.

Yes, in addition to impressive lungs, this runner has a big heart. For the event, the 38-year-old decided to raise funds. In total, a little over, 4,300 was raised for an association to help with mental disorders.