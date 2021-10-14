Home Economy Facebook has announced to intensify the fight against harassment on its sites

Oct 14, 2021
The company wants to tackle “integrated mass harassment efforts targeting particularly vulnerable individuals in the real world” and better protect the public.

On Wednesday, October 13, Facebook announced that it was strengthening its rules against online harassment. The California-based company has already been severely criticized by a number of officials and charities, whose reputation has been tarnished again by the revelations of a celebrity who leaked documents to the press and was audited by a former U.S. congressional committee. According to Frances Hogan, its apps, including Facebook and Instagram, are promoting “Profit before security” Users.

The company now wants to deal “Integrated mass harassment efforts targeting particularly vulnerable individuals in the real world, such as violent tragedies or political opponents – even if the content does not violate our rules.”. Social networking can remove personal messages or comments depending on the context and additional information.

Facebook wants to better protect the public (politicians, celebrities …) by adding a new category to the banned list. “We will remove sexual comments that are subject to harassment” Based on the context provided by the individuals, Antigone Davis said in a statement, The Director of Defense of the Committee. The platform is also known for its work on public figures, journalists and human rights defenders. They will be now “Protected from aggressive content, for example messages categorized according to their physical appearance”, Antigone Davis added.

