You can vote against replies to tweets that you think are empty.

Twitter is exploring an option that allows you to vote against replies to tweets, so that only the most interesting reactions appear above. But an interesting tool on paper can lead to insufficient procedures.

In the future, Twitter may categorize responses under a different post chronologically. The American company has actually conducted a test, which arranges the answers based on their success. This reputation will be limited by the number of unfavorable votes received. We seem to have more in the list of answers because we have less.

The existence of the experiment was discovered by Michael Donohue on Twitter on October 12, when he woke up and shared a screen shot. Down the arrow we see a new small icon in a circle, as well as a window explaining the approach of the social network. It has been mentioned that the test cannot be viewed by the count of receiving unfavorable votes or made public elsewhere.

Currently, the chronology of replies to a tweet may change slightly if the person who wrote the first post responds with a response that reveals a response. For example, if we write a message with an Enmarama account, the tweets we send in response to people will have the effect of moving them to the top of the list.

The extent of the experiment conducted by Twitter is unknown. We do not know if this feature will ever come out and in this form – we can only imagine that changes will be made according to the feedback obtained through this experiment. One question is, would it be a good idea to post the number of negative votes received for an answer, which would lead to an attack.

Dick and Reddit, pioneers of “Down Walk”

The dynamics of Twitter exploration, Dick, is reminiscent of delivering the recommended site at its time. Internet users shared all kinds of links and could vote for the ones they liked the most. Thus, the sequencing of the content is completed. In the paper, this “collective intelligence” made it possible, by consensus, to present what appears to be the most important.

We see a similar approach in Reddit, through specialized forums (the site is made up of numerous thematic subdivisions, for example France, Cats or Bitcoin). Internet users can vote for or against links shared by others so that one can see the trends of the forum over a period of time – the last 24 hours, a week, a month, etc.

In Dick and Reddit, the organization makes it possible in principle to reject anything that is not considered uninteresting by betting on virtuous cooperation between Internet users. On a social network like Twitter, does it work? The question is valid. With Reddit, we can assume that all people in the same forum share a common interest, and Twitter seems to be the most obvious.

In other words, people with very different perspectives are more likely to interfere and may want to minimize opinions that do not fit their point of view, instead of favoring interesting answers. By pulling the rope, one can imagine attacks against certain ideas to bury as much as possible in a thread of answers.

