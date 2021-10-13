Home Entertainment The Walking Dead: A collection officially commissioned by the American channel AMC

The Walking Dead: A collection officially commissioned by the American channel AMC

Oct 13, 2021 0 Comments
The Walking Dead: A collection officially commissioned by the American channel AMC

In development since September 2020, the collection series “Tales of the Walking Dead” has been officially ordered by the American channel AMC.

The first season, 6 one-hour episodes, airs in the summer of 2022 with Scott M. With Gimple – now The Walking Dead is the head of all projects coming out of the universe – for its development.

This collection will allow American channel AMC to tell new stories from a world Robert Kirkman imagined, and characters he had never seen before, or had never seen before in another series of the saga, without a direct connection to each other. “The format of the package will be flexible enough to entertain fans for a lifetime, but will attract new audiences, especially through streaming sites. Said Don McDermott, head of shows.

The Walking Dead Stories has been added to the list of projects inspired by the original series The Walking Dead, which ends with the final season 11 currently airing. Including a spin-off that follows the characters of Dorrell and Caroline in the new Geombees adventures.

See also  'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Workplace Less than Investigation (Exclusive)

You May Also Like

The movie "Titanium" makes you believe how to vote for Hollywood

The movie “Titanium” makes you believe how to vote for Hollywood

Omar Sai has signed a multi-year deal with the first Netflix for a French artist

Omar Sai has signed a multi-year deal with the first Netflix for a French artist

American Entertainment Star "Damon Dash" is set to launch in Europe, Asia and Africa with huge projects in the field of television and film

American Entertainment Star “Damon Dash” is set to launch in Europe, Asia and Africa with huge projects in the field of television and film

Rock this town #14 : Arthur Satan + Last Night + Film Pau 2021-11-10

Arthur Satan + Last Night + Movie Pav Pav Wednesday November 10, 2021

Peeky Blinders: The final film will not be shooting until 2023

Peeky Blinders: The final film will not be shooting until 2023

French Dispatch - Review de la Capsules du 57e Chicago International Film Festival

French Dispatch – Review de la Capsules du 57e Chicago International Film Festival

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *