The Walking Dead: A collection officially commissioned by the American channel AMC

In development since September 2020, the collection series “Tales of the Walking Dead” has been officially ordered by the American channel AMC.

The first season, 6 one-hour episodes, airs in the summer of 2022 with Scott M. With Gimple – now The Walking Dead is the head of all projects coming out of the universe – for its development.

This collection will allow American channel AMC to tell new stories from a world Robert Kirkman imagined, and characters he had never seen before, or had never seen before in another series of the saga, without a direct connection to each other. “The format of the package will be flexible enough to entertain fans for a lifetime, but will attract new audiences, especially through streaming sites. Said Don McDermott, head of shows.

The Walking Dead Stories has been added to the list of projects inspired by the original series The Walking Dead, which ends with the final season 11 currently airing. Including a spin-off that follows the characters of Dorrell and Caroline in the new Geombees adventures.