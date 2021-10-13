New Year crackers canceled again in London New Year crackers canceled again in London

Due to the epidemic, for the second year in a row, the popular fireworks show will not take place on December 31 in the Thames.

London is yet to launch its 12,000 fireworks this year to celebrate the New Year. Although most of the epidemic-related restrictions have been lifted in the UK, Sadiq Khan felt it was very reasonable to stop the event “due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid 19 epidemic”. The Mayor of London wanted to avoid gathering about 100,000 people who came to attend the show, which is usually held every year.

How does London welcome 2022?

Last winter, in the entire prison, the firecrackers were replaced by lights in Thames and glass of firecrackers. The final bouquet? Above the O2 arena, 300 drones paint pictures in the sky. We especially remember having the NHS symbol at heart.

Once again this year, the Mayor of London has promised that New Year’s Eve will be celebrated right in the capital. Details of the events should be released soon. A spokesman for Sadiq Khan said, “This year, as always, London is welcoming the New Year in a wonderful way.”