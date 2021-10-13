Home World Global supply chain: Dreams get worse

Oct 13, 2021 0 Comments
Great shortage of computer chips, port congestion and truck drivers.

Problems in the global supply chain Raise prices To the consumer and slow it down The global economy Recovery. Moody’s Analytics warns that supply chain shocks “will get worse before the situation improves”.

The International Monetary Fund has lowered the US growth forecast for 2021 by one percentage point, the highest for any G7 economy. Disruptions in the supply chain And weak consumption – this is due to the lack of computer chips disrupting the supply chain like brake in new car production.

“Demand has increased due to border restrictions and movement restrictions, unavailability of universal Govt passport and isolation. Perfect storm“, Moody’s said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that the house was mentioned “Weak connection” Could demonstrate a shortage of truck drivers, which, among other things, contributed to congestion at ports and fuel cuts at British service stations. Unfortunately, Moody’s warns that it is “ahead of the dark clouds” because many factors make it particularly difficult to overcome barriers in the supply chain.

Climate concerns at the IMF and the World Bank

At the same time, the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank is taking place amid concerns about a global recovery as the economy accelerates higher energy prices, supply chain shocks and inflation. Since last week, the IMF has warned that it will cut its forecast for global economic growth by 6%.

According to a survey conducted exclusively for the Financial Times, the world economy experienced a historic recovery in early 2021, but now growth is slowing in the two largest economies in the world.

See also  Qatar FM marks progress in resolving Gulf crisis | Qatar

With CNN information

