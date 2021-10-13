“First Cow”, Tender America

It’s a little thumb, sowing images hard and soft into balls for twenty-five years. The independent filmmaker, pushed on small budgets, from which he drew an art, Kelly Resort returned with a real miracle: the story of the “first cow” or two anonymous predecessors, whose legs were in the mud. One is a Chinese chef and the other is an Irish baker. And in their distant colony, the English manager decides that he can no longer drink tea without the milk cloud. So he brings a cow. And this “first cow” will unite the two friends in a common rule.

A gallery to rediscover

In this soft western, both “friend movie” and plagiarism film, Kelly Resort combines her themes (adventure, nature, interpersonal relationships) with original humor and thoughtful sweetness. In Paris, she starred in “The Last Track” and “Wendy” with Kristen Stewart and Michael Williams, including eight of her films – “Little Women” who are little known. And Lucy. “And to find his brilliant first film” River of Cross “(1994, also on DVD in Extralocity), i.e. the escape of the mother of a family in Florida,” Down by Law “in femininity” Wanda “of the Grunge years.

“First Go”, with Kelly Richard, John McGarro, and Orion Lee (2:02). In theaters on October 20 and “L’AMÉRIQU RETRAVERSÉE”, until October 24, in Center Pompeo, Paris-1er.