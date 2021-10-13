Climate change is beginning to feel itself around the world. Clear reports of climate change came from the UK, where many people died in the floods. Emma Howard Boyd, chairwoman of the UK Environment Agency, said people would die if conditions did not change.

Many people die in Germany

The UK Environment Agency has warned that hundreds of people could die from floods across the country. According to a report prepared by the company, the UK is not ready for the effects of climate change. Dozens of people have lost their lives in floods in Germany this year. The agency said such flooding would “happen sooner or later” if the UK was not prepared for the effects of climate change.

“If we do not embrace, we will die”

“We will change or we will die,” said Emma Howard Boyd, president of the UK Environment Agency. It is hoped that the apocalyptic statements in the report will mobilize governments and agencies to respond to threats such as floods, droughts and rising sea levels. The UK Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has said it has taken key steps to protect the country from the effects of global warming. Current conditions suggest that by 2100 the UK will be 3 degrees warmer. But even a 2 degree increase can have bad consequences.

“We need to stabilize our homes”

Emma Howard Boyd, chairwoman of the UK Environment Agency, said: “If we take the right steps we can tackle the climate crisis. But we are running out of time for that.”

“Nearly 200 people died in Germany this summer. It will happen here sooner or later. The only way to make sure many people do not die is to bring our homes, offices and travel vehicles to the extreme weather events of climate change.”

“It reflects the politics of government.”

The last major flood in Great Britain was in 1953; 307 died in England and 19 in Scotland. Another impact of climate change in the country is the difficulty of accessing clean water, according to the UK Environment Organization. The UK Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has announced that it aims to protect 336,000 properties from floods and coastal erosion with a 5. 5.2 billion plan. “Climate change adaptation is integrated into all government policies,” a ministry spokesman said.