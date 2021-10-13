Home Top News According to Maduro, Spain “hurts” America by celebrating Christopher Columbus

According to Maduro, Spain “hurts” America by celebrating Christopher Columbus

Oct 13, 2021 0 Comments
Un homme brandit un portrait du président vénézuélien Nicolás Maduro durant la «Journée de la résistance indigène», célébrée le 12 octobre au Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday, October 12, that Spain “Crime” This date is marked because the United States celebrates National Day of the United States on October 12, the day of Christopher Columbus’ arrival. “Genocide” Indigenous people. “October 12, the day of the beginning of American colonialism and the greatest genocide in history, is still celebrated by the King of Spain as a crime throughout the United States, celebrated as a public holiday, known as Civilization Day.”, Announced Nicolas Maduro.

Read moreIn Venezuela, how Chavismo is stifling the left

During a speech to his supporters gathered in front of the Miraflores Presidential Palace, he stated that he would make public “A Letter to the King of Spain” In which he will share, “With the utmost respect”, “Reflections from the Hearts of Our People”. According to him, this letter reflects the anger experienced by the tribal people.

Spain celebrates its national holiday on October 12, also known as “Hispanic Day”, which commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the United States in 1492. In Venezuela, led by the late Hugo Chavez (1999-2013) since 2002, this date became “Anti-Civil Day”. A march was organized in Caracas. “We join the voices raised in the United States demanding that the King of Spain correct his position, that he reflect the United States’ apology for the 300-year genocide.”, To Nicholas Maduro.

See also  Two new packages for Australia | NBA

You May Also Like

Outside of Australia, the continent of microalgae was born out of the smoke of "mega-fires" forests.

Outside of Australia, the continent of microalgae was born out of the smoke of “mega-fires” forests.

London cancels New Year's fireworks for the second year in a row

London cancels New Year’s fireworks for the second year in a row

Adele is shocked: her reports on real estate prices in London are going very badly

Adele is shocked: her reports on real estate prices in London are going very badly

France News Live

USA: This pace has lived with tires on the neck for many years

Violent scythe attack on cyclist in park in London: Thieves steal his bike

Violent scythe attack on cyclist in park in London: Thieves steal his bike

Australie

Covid 19: Australia will ease international travel restrictions in November

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *