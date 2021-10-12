USA: This pace has lived with tires on the neck for many years

He has lived with tires around his neck for half of his life. According to the Colorado Nature Park (USA) team, the elk was over four years old and had been stuck in its neck tire for at least two years. On Saturday, wildlife conservation officials were finally unable to shake off the animals for removal.

Trapped for 2 years

I first saw this mousse in 2019 with tires around my neck. When wildlife police inquired about Bicorn sheep and mountain goats in the Colorado forest, one of them saw a moose through a telescope. At the time, the animal probably looked like a two-year-old male.

After that, surveillance cameras photographed the man with the tires twice in 2020, first on June 5 and then on July 12. Another camera filmed him on August 12, 2020.