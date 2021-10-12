The first Arab voyage to Mars offers interesting science

Since arriving on Mars eight months ago, the Emirates Mars Exploration Mission has quietly begun to provide some intriguing scientific data on Mars’ atmosphere and weather.

The study, known as “Seraba”, is in a relatively high orbit, with altitudes ranging from 20,000 to 43,000 km above the surface of Mars. This overview allows the spacecraft to see the entire hemisphere simultaneously. This year’s most optimistic study of Mars trained its multi-band imager, infrared spectrum and ultraviolet spectrum to gather information about the planet’s atmosphere and the resulting weather conditions.

The project was funded by the United Arab Emirates and the spacecraft was built in collaboration with several American universities, including Boulder University in Colorado. The aim is to encourage Emirati youth to pursue their math and science education and to train some of them collaboratively. Study run In July 2020, with a Japanese missile.

One of the objectives of the task is to freely share the data obtained, as a result of which the task recently opened a file Scientific data portal. Anyone can register to access source images and data collected through research in the past, and new datasets will be published seamlessly every three months. The first Arab probe sent to Mars, the mission is expected to orbit the red planet for at least two years.

The Hope study has already made some interesting discoveries. For example, scientists have predicted an equitable distribution of oxygen throughout Mars’ atmosphere. Although the atmosphere of the planet’s project consists mainly of carbon dioxide, molecular oxygen is a gas. According to HopeProin’s observations on atmospheric oxygen, the concentration can vary by more than 50 percent. Similar differences were found for carbon monoxide.

Scientists are now working to understand these differences, which are completely inconsistent with current Martian atmospheric models.

The study also closely monitors the temperature at the surface of Mars, which acts as the first satellite to orbit the red planet. Although many considerations must be taken into account when determining the initial landings of people on Mars – there are no rock exposures and risks in front of these factors – understanding the local weather can be a valuable tool for task planners.

Following the success of the mission to Mars, the UAE space agency recently announced plans to fly the most ambitious probe in late 2020 to orbit Venus and then fly to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. There, the study will find seven asteroids before landing on one of them in 2033.

In this work, the country is again helping to build the spacecraft in collaboration with American universities and fostering collaboration with Middle Eastern academics.

“Our goal is clear: to accelerate the growth of innovation and knowledge-based companies in the United Arab Emirates,” said Sarah Bint Joseph Al Amiri, Minister of Advanced Science and President of the UAE Space Agency. “This cannot be done by moving to a fixed level; it requires imagination, faith and wisdom or the attainment of goals beyond methods.