The expert complains about the safety of the kindergarten level, claiming that China is beating the United States to the ground

Nicholas Saylon was tasked with developing the U.S. Air Force’s cyber security capability, but recently resigned because the Pentagon did not take the issue of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence seriously.

“China is ahead of the United States in these areas,” he told the Financial Times these days.

We have no chance to compete with China in 15-20 years. This is the competition I think

Salon told the news agency.

He said the cyber security capabilities of some government agencies were simply “preschool level”.

Zillon primarily blames Google for not wanting to work with the Pentagon since 2018 due to a drone-related dispute. Conversely, in China, it cannot be said that a private company does not work with the government.

He also talked about how he thinks it would be futile to spend too much on American development if these resources were misplaced.

Similar lessons are highlighted in the National Security Service’s March report, which states that China will be the world’s artificial intelligence superpower by 2030, while the United States “will not be able to defend itself in its new AI era.”