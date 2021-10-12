Omar Sai has signed a multi-year deal with the first Netflix for a French artist

The French actor will be a Netflix producer and actor. The series he starred in, “Lupine”, was a global hit on stage.

Omar Sai, the lupine hero of the French Netflix series, has signed a multi-year contract with the site. According to Variety, Will report the information, he will create original films for the streaming company through his production company, in which he will also work as an actor. This is the first time Netflix has concluded such a deal with a French artist.

“I have seen Netflix collaborate with artists and their interest in bringing different and unique stories to homes around the world,” the French actor said in a statement. “I am excited for this opportunity to expand our relationship and look forward to the next phase of our work.”

Global success

Variety He says Omar Sai will find Louis Letter, the director of several episodes Lupine, For the film Tour de Force (Provided under the heading Safe guys On AlloCiné), he will share the poster with Laurent Lafayette and it will air on Netflix in 2022. The U.S. media did not say whether the film was a product of the new deal.

Lupine, Inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupine, written by Maurice LeBlanc, until recently became Netflix’s second biggest hit worldwide. Bridgeton. A new, more relevant calculation system released at the end of September pushed him out of the top 10, but international interest in the series remains strong: Sharon Stone praised the series and reflected on Maurice LeBlanc’s successor himself.

Because if the French actor had already starred in several American blockbusters Jurassic World, Call of the forest, Hell Where X-Men: Future Past, It is with Lupine The full extent of his talent seems to have really been discovered by the American public.