NFL 100-yard running record: How can the Ravens beat the Steelers’ decade-long record against the Golds?

Entering football on Monday night, the Ravens went at least 100 yards in 43 straight games, joining the Steelers 174-77, the longest in NFL history.

It’s hard to ignore the power of the Ravens ’peak play since the start in 2018. It is no coincidence that this is the year Lamar Jackson took charge of the quarter. -Starting Baltimore. Having played only 50 games in his career, he ranks 11th in the yards, the fastest quarterback in history with 3,185 professional rush yards. Everyone he falls for has played in more than 100 games. He is on the verge of breaking the record at the end of his life.

In 2019, Jackson broke Michael Wick’s record by a quarter of a season. He finished the season with 1,206 yards, breaking Vick’s record of 1,039 yards.

2019 is a memorial year not only for Jackson but for the Ravens as a whole. They broke the record for most rush yards in the 16th season by any team with 3,296 yards in NFL history. Coincidentally, the Ravens broke that record when they faced one of their division rivals, the Steelers, who currently holds the record for consecutive games with at least 100 rush yards.

The Ravens’ record-breaking record in tonight’s game is 44 straight games for the 1974-77 Steelers. The Steelers’ all-time leading pioneer Franco Harris (11,950 yards) competed for years to help set a decades-old record. During this glorious run, the Steelers also won the 1975 and 1976 Super Bowls. This current Ravens team has not won a Super Bowl in their similar run (not yet, anyway), they have made the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Surprisingly, the Ravens did not lead the NFL as a team in the Yards in a hurry this season. They are in fourth place after the Browns, Cowboys and Titans respectively. The Ravens averaged 164.5 yards per car at 5.2 yards. They have a total of 658 rushing yards in four games.

So far this season, Jackson has 279 yards more yards in the Ravens. He leads all quarterbacks in the NFL, but is ranked 18th among all players in the league.

Behind Jackson are Tyson Williams (164 yards on the ground), Latavius ​​Murray (151 yards) and Devonta Freeman (41 yards). Currently, there are three running packs on the injured reserve list: JK Dawbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards. Although they fought one after the other in the backfield, the Ravens were able to keep their lines alive … but not without controversy.

However, last week the Ravens were on the verge of breaking that fort. In the final game of the game against the Broncos, the Ravens won 23-7, Jackson decided to rush a game in three seconds so they could keep their lines active. Broncos coach Vic Fangio is not very happy because usually teams allow the watch to kneel. But, Ravens wanted to link the record.

Will Baltimore be in the top 100 tonight? So far this season, the Golds defense has allowed 456 rushing yards for an average of 114 yards per game.