Jerusalem-Trump’s nephew and daughter at the opening of the lobby in the Israeli parliament

Oct 12, 2021 0 Comments
On Monday, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump took part in launching an influence group on the Nazareth in support of expanding the “Abrahamic Pact.”

The “Abrahamic Covenants” have been condemned by the Palestinians as treason.

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and former adviser to former US President Donald Trump, took part in launching an influence group in the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on Monday in support of expanding the “Abrahamic Pact.” Many Arab countries are normalizing relations with Israel. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco under the leadership of the then US President and his son – in – law, the designer of this strategy, normalized relations with Israel in 2020.

Jared Kushner, with his wife Ivanka Trump, said in the Knesset lobby release that the so-called Abraham’s normalization deals have created a “new paradigm” that can have “different consequences” depending on what leaders decide. The agreements, signed by former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the ceremony on Monday, were approved by the current ruling Israeli coalition.

They were denounced as a betrayal by the Palestinians, and the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had long been a condition for normalizing Arab countries’ relations with the Hebrew state.

FIFA President Visits

Next week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yer Lobit in Washington to discuss “progress” since signing the agreements with US Secretary of State Abdullah bin Saeed. During his next visit to the United States, Yer Lapid had already stated that he wanted to “expand the circle of countries that signed the Abrahamic Treaty,” while Israeli media reported that Hebrew state officials lamented that the new US administration was less than expanding. These deals are better than the Donald Trump regime.

Separately, several former senior officials of the Trump administration, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Treasury Secretary Steven Muncin, were in Jerusalem on Monday for the inauguration of former US Ambassador to Israel David.

FIFA President Gianni Infondino also praised the excellence of football as a unifying force in the world, emphasizing the need to “work for peace”. “For that, we have to talk about the region, we have to talk about Palestine, it has to be part of the solution,” said the world football boss.

(AFP)

Dark Eagle, US hypersonic missile strikes mainland China in seconds

