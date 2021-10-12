Google assigns material design elements in its iOS applications to support Apple’s UIKit

Google is gradually discontinuing the use of Material Design UI components in its iOS applications. Instead, the search engine is relying more on Apple’s UIKit.

As a result of the move to UIKit, Google says its iOS app development team could spend less resources. Additionally, Google’s iOS applications are compatible with Apple’s operating system style.

Jeff Vergoyen, Google’s leading designer for Apple operating systems, spoke about these changes. He posted the relevant information on the micro-blogging service Twitter.

This year my team converted the open source material parts libraries for iOS into maintenance mode. Why? A – Jeff Vergoyen (@ Featherless) October 7, 2021

Jeff Vergoyan and his team discontinued Material Design Libraries for iOS earlier this year. Keep in mind that Material Design is an internal package of Google Design solutions that the company introduced in 2014 to integrate the look of applications and services on mobile devices, Chrome OS and the Internet.

This evolution of how we approach design for Apple operating systems has helped us to marry the best UIKit with the features of Google’s design language. The result? Many custom elements are no longer needed. They are getting more and more attention now. – Jeff Vergoyen (@ Featherless) October 7, 2021

Vergoyen said Google has developed its own material design components for iOS, but over time they “are gradually moving away from the foundations of the Apple platform because those foundations are evolving year by year.” So instead of creating extra work for itself and filling in the gaps, Google decided to use Apple UIKit for iOS applications. It also “offers much tighter OS integration than we can reasonably achieve with custom solutions.”

The time we save without creating custom code is now invested in the long tail of UX details that make products feel good on Apple platforms. To describe Pope Lucas, we “swim in a sea of ​​little things”, I can’t be too excited about this new direction. – Jeff Vergoyen (@ Featherless) October 7, 2021

As expected, as a result of these changes, Google iOS app developers no longer need to write their own code. This will allow you to update your processors faster and more frequently. Apps themselves can probably run faster and more efficiently, and their appearance is compatible with other iOS apps.

A source: On the edge