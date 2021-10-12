Former Norwegian player Norse goes to Atlantic Airways – E24

After ten years of service in Norway, Sundecker-Nielsen moved into the first home. Now he is back working as a communications director at an airline.

Published: Published: 2 hours ago

The case is being updated.

Los Sandeker-Nielsen, former Norwegian communications director, has joined Norse Atlantic Airways. With that, he enters the board of directors. Since retiring in September 2020, he has been a senior consultant at First House, a communications company.

Norse Atlantic E24 was the first home customer to write in April.

Sundecker-Nielsen worked in Norway for more than ten years, and was the editor-in-chief of TV2, project manager at Netavision and media analyst at Infopok. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and Mass Communication and a master’s degree in journalism from Downson University in Maryland, USA. He will take office on December 1.

– I am very happy to be on the Los team. With LASS, we get a strategic, clear and experienced communications director who has a long career from international aviation, is accustomed to handling demanding situations and does not understand how to use communications to achieve important business goals, says Jசrn Dor Larson, CEO of Norse. And Add:

– It makes him ideal for us. In addition, he shares our ambition to create an inclusive culture in which all employees feel they are part of the team. I look forward to working closely with Los.