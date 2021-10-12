Home Top News Covid 19: Australia will ease international travel restrictions in November

Covid 19: Australia will ease international travel restrictions in November

Oct 12, 2021 0 Comments
In November, Australia lifted restrictions on international travel – less than a month earlier – to make it easier for its citizens and permanent residents to enter and leave the country. This milestone marks the end of the most severe Covid 19 travel control measures imposed worldwide.

Highlights

  • Announcing the move at a televised press conference, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was time for Australians to “give back their lives”.
  • The first phase of the program will focus on Australian citizens and permanent residents who will now be allowed to go abroad without target restrictions.
  • Current limits on the number of people allowed into the country will be removed and only seven people who have been vaccinated by Australians entering the country will have to go.
  • The reopening of international borders depends on the establishment of isolated state isolation protocols, Mr Morrison said, adding that some parts of the country may open sooner than others.
  • Australia will expand its list of approved Covit-19 vaccines to the Chinese vaccine Sinovac and the Covitshield of India version of the Astrogenene vaccine.

Significant number

54.2%. This is the total percentage of eligible Australians (over 16 years of age) who have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19 Sydney Morning Herald. 77.85% of eligible people received at least one dose of the vaccine. Australia plans to remove most of its epidemic control measures when 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, which will be achieved by early November.

Article translated from Forbes US – Author: Siladitya Ray

