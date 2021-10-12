Braves is a game from removing the Browsers

For me, from France, this baseball moment is truly a great baseball night. Making jet lag … and a playoff match swallowing some pancakes, this is an inevitably beautiful moment!

We’re not going to cover it, I missed the first rounds (you need someone to make the pancakes!), But I didn’t miss much, because the day (Beralda and Anderson) started giving some cookies to the hitters when everything in the fourth round caught a good jug. It gave us this wonderful act that we feared for Cain.

Having watched more football recently, my friend Ian Roboboard and I asked ourselves the same question: Is that a catch? Isn’t there money making?

When I watch baseball at a football on Monday, I can’t help but wonder: Did Lorenzo Cain take two steps and establish possession? Did he make a baseball move? What are we talking about here? That’s a catch, isn’t it? https://t.co/48ilI4YncX – Ian Rapophore (RapSheet) October 11, 2021

In the fifth round, things really started to heat up to the rear end of Wisconsin beer drinkers. Joke Peterson, who replaced the pitcher at bat, did it again and paid for the luxury of scoring three points for the Braves with a superb strike on the right field stand.

For the record, Peterson hit with Anthony Risso’s stick.

So it was a game well managed by the Braves, after which they did not suffer much inconvenience. Relievers did the job, and Atlanta now has a better chance of finishing work before their home meeting tomorrow. Brewers no longer have wild cards!