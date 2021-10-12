American Entertainment Star “Damon Dash” is set to launch in Europe, Asia and Africa with huge projects in the field of television and film

ContractsCollaborative efforts

AmsterdamOctober 12, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Damon “Dame” Dash, co-founder of renowned American entrepreneurs and J-Z of Rock-a-Fella Records, will baptize and co-produce the Indie 10-episode documentary series “Hip-Hop Invasion”. The documentary series will be produced as part of a joint venture between the two companies, 4Mat Factory, a Dutch audiovisual media company.

In the series “Invasion of Hip-Hop”, Dame Dash revives us the history of hip-hop that turned the whole world upside down. Through each episode, Dame discovers how the culture, music and business of hip-hop passed. Bronx, New York, Conquered every city, town and country in the late 1970s and early 1980s and around the world. From the United Kingdom, from France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, China, Japan, Poland, Brazil and Turkey, the invasion of hip-hop narrates the stories of new contemporary actors and their influence on today’s hip-hop culture.

The partnership between Dame Dash Studios and 4Made Factory also provides business representation and distribution for several DTS, television and cinema projects. Rocky road, A close pink Rahul M. Horn Female experience of IVF and infertility. And TuscoCreated a series of animated educational adventures, set out into space Rahul M. Horn. Le long mtrage Respect up, Made with Dame and Cameron Kanye West.

“Our collaboration with Dame Dash Studios and current projects only mark the beginning of the most important projects,” he said. Lydia de Wrat, CO Made of 4 Matte Factory.

4Made Factory and Dame Dash Studios will preview all upcoming TV and movie productions on MIPCOM, the world’s largest entertainment content marketplace. Cannes, In France.

