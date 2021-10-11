Home Top News Washington sells 12 attack helicopters

Oct 11, 2021
The U.S. government has decided to sell 12 Seahawk helicopters and a crawler electronic fighter jet to Australia for more than $ 1 billion, the State Department said.

Australia, which has sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom to meet China’s regional aspirations, has called for the purchase of 12 MH-60R helicopters and their equipment worth $ 985 billion.

U.S. diplomacy said in a statement that the administration had warned Congress that it had decided to accept the request.

The Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk is a multi-role helicopter, derived from the UH-60 Blackhawk used by the US military. Commandos. These devices will strengthen the Air Force components (RAAF) of the Australian Army. They are at Darwin’s bases in northern China, and Townsville West. The latter is located 2000 kilometers from New Caledonia.

The Canberra Boeing EA-18G Kroller, which specializes in communications congestion, wanted to buy the aircraft for $ 125 million, and the State Department said management had accepted the request.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean,” the statement said. “It is in the national interest of the United States to assist our allies in developing and maintaining strong and functional self-defense capabilities.”

Australia already has 24 Seahawk helicopters and a dozen breeders.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom last month canceled a contract for twelve French submarines for nearly 60 60 billion, including the supply of US nuclear submarines to AUKUS, Canberra, a strategic partner.

See also  Covid 19: Highly isolated Australia caught by virus

The cancellation of the agreement sparked lively exchanges within the Australian political class.

