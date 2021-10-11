If you want to avoid fraud due to Aadhar card, please update this number soon, otherwise … | Aadhar card mobile number updated on Aadhar to be safe from fraud, know how to upgrade mobile number with Aadhar to avoid fraud

Aadhar card

Navi Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked Aadhar cardholders to always update their mobile numbers with Aadhar. UIDAI has provided this advice to protect itself from fraud. If the mobile number is not updated, fraud information will not be available through Aadhaar and will not be further reported.

UIDAI has warned the public to update any number in Aadhar as the online service must have a mobile number registered in Aadhar. If the number changes after losing the mobile, it should be updated on the source immediately. If the phone number is not given in the Aadhaar number, go to the nearest Aadhaar center and register immediately.

We need to provide email, address and mobile number when making reference. Then if something changes, it needs to be updated. To find out if the Aadhaar information has been updated, you can check on the Aadhaar website. Follow the instructions below to verify your mobile number and email.

How to check mobile number and email?

* Visit UIDAI’s official website at UIDAI.gov.in or click on https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile

* After visiting UIDAI’s official website, click on ‘My Support’ option

* Now go to the Aadhaar Services tab and check and select Email / Mobile Number

* Carefully enter your 12 digit reference number here. Provide details such as contact details, mobile number and email.

* Complete the captcha verification now

* Now click on Send OTP

This will be followed by an OTP on your mobile number and email id. This will show that your mobile number and email ID are registered. If the mobile number in the Aadhaar number is not updated, you can. To register or renew the Aadhar number, the applicant has to go to the Aadhar Center. It takes 90 days to renew the number. To register your mobile number with Aadhaar, follow the instructions below.

How to register mobile number in Aadhaar number?

* Go to your nearest Aadhar Center and fill up the Aadhar Card Editing Form.

* Enter the mobile number to update the source.

* Submit the correction form and provide your biometric data for authentication.

* Resource center staff will give you a receipt.

* Renewal Request Number (URN) is mentioned on the receipt.

* Source update status can be verified using URN.

* After renewing the mobile number on the Aadhaar (update the mobile number with the Aadhaar), you do not need to get another Aadhaar card.

* Once your mobile number Aadhar is registered, Aadhar OTP will start coming to your number.

* If you wish, you can check the Aadhaar updated status by calling UADAI toll free number 1947

