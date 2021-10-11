Google abruptly changes the way you access Gmail and YouTube accounts and automatically adds 150 million users

Google has announced a new “test” method for logging in to Gmail and YouTube, and this method has been rejected by some and insisted that it is unnecessary, especially since the user will change the password, making it difficult to hack, and the new system could lead to difficulty accessing and accessing some accounts.

Google is making significant changes to the way you access your Gmail and YouTube accounts

The new method proposed by Google when accessing Gmail and YouTube accounts is two-step verification, noting that this feature will be added to the accounts, confirming that Google is coming into its policy to protect user accounts and add a new layer of security. By the end of this year more than 150 million users had gone automatically, however, this action was rejected by some users.

But really, logging in to Jameel and YouTube accounts is a step in the right direction to protect accounts from the recent rise of electronic hacking, and this step should be the phone next to the user.

Also read:

The global company Google has confirmed in a post on its blog that it is important to verify a two-step authentication record to protect users’ privacy, and to confirm that your identity requires only a simple click from your mobile phone, adding that it is difficult to hack or hack accounts.