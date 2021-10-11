Home World Call for prayer to erupt volcano on Palma Island

Call for prayer to erupt volcano on Palma Island

Oct 11, 2021 0 Comments
Call for prayer to erupt volcano on Palma Island

According to the bishops of the Canaries, “human forces can do nothing to control such a natural phenomenon”, but “believers, by faith, can trust God”.

On September 19 the Gumbre Viza erupted. Today it freezes Palma Island. On Sunday, 21 earthquakes were recordedSpanish National Institute of Geography. The molten volcanoes erupted from a mountain on a Spanish island up to a three-story building.

According to Miguel Angel Morkunde, technical director of the Volcanic Emergency Program for the Canary Islands, the lava has already submerged 493 hectares. 6,000 people had to be evacuated from the island, which has a population of 85,000.

The bishops of the Canaries began the call for prayer and organized a prayer vigil on October 11th. “In the face of the power of nature, especially in the noise of the earth, we feel powerless, we feel our smallness,” Episcopate recalled. But he added, “There is nothing human forces can do to control such a natural phenomenon, which manifests itself in earthquakes and numerous volcanic eruptions.”

“We are called to join hands with our Lord Jesus Christ to open our hearts to God, to act in His history, to free us from all evil and to hear His great power.”

MC


Ch Info Gratian – Short section reproduction approved, followed by a “read more” link to this page.

Support Christian information

Information Gratian, an online journalism service approved by the Ministry of Culture, has a tax deduction of up to 66% on your donation.

See also  Israel and UAE strike historic offer to normalise relations

You May Also Like

Angeles, Pope: "Faith is not mechanical or commercial, it is gift and free"

Angeles, Pope: “Faith is not mechanical or commercial, it is gift and free”

Dictoker forcibly abandons vegetarianism and records eating fish while crying: "very sad" | Community

Dictoker forcibly abandons vegetarianism and records eating fish while crying: “very sad” | Community

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced the name of his new political party

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced the name of his new political party

alexametrics

Dark Eagle, US hypersonic missile strikes mainland China in seconds

Syrian News Agency: SDF abducts more than 100 civilians in rural Hasaka

Syrian News Agency: SDF abducts more than 100 civilians in rural Hasaka

IMF leader incites corruption: "pro-Chinese" ahead of dismissal

IMF leader incites corruption: “pro-Chinese” ahead of dismissal

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *