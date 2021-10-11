An astronaut catches a rare skyscraper lightning from a space station

European Space Agency / NASA – D. Suchengi

The “unstable light phenomenon” sounds like a discourse to the spirit, but in reality it is a beautiful phenomenon that can sometimes be seen from the International Space Station. Thomas Baskett, an astronaut for the European Space Agency and a current resident of the International Space Station, shared his vision of the blue light emanating from Europe.

Temporary combustion is caused by lightning in the upper atmosphere. It happened in early September and Basket tweeted this weekHe described it as a “very rare occurrence”.

The International Space Station is a great place to study color phenomena described using a series of fictional names, including elves, elves and giants. Photographers with sharp eyes were able to capture it from the ground These amazing opportunities for red elves were shared in 2017.

“The amazing thing about this flash is that they were only seen by pilots a few decades ago and scientists don’t believe they really existed.” Basket said on Flickr. Go fast for a few years and we can be sure that Elves and Orcs are very real and will affect our climate!

The picture of the basket represents a frame from the time interval captured from the station. The picture is beautiful as the curve of the earth and the twinkling lights of Europe appear below. A quick glowing event taken at the most subtle moment takes it to the next level.