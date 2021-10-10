Prince Harry and Megan Markle, the embarrassing, multi-million deal with the palace were condemned

Megan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be under pressure in the United States, where a multi-million dollar deal with streaming company Netflix could be exposed. No comment will be made.

The leaders of this American company are said to have been “shocked” after hearing a bizarre comment from Prince Harry about the multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

This Agreement is for financial benefit only.

Megan Markle’s husband is said to be less comfortable with Netflix programming.

In addition to the behind-the-scenes “The Crown” series of the British monarchy, a Broadway musical, Diana: The Musical, was presented on this streaming platform.

Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail newspaper, told the palace secretly that Harry was “a little embarrassed” after the “mega-watt” deal with the company. He also suggested that Netflix bosses be “terrified” by the idea that Sussex, an ardent observer of the royal family, had made the deal only for money.

I think Harry and Megan have a good chance of dropping a very lucrative deal with Netflix. This is a Faustian deal, ”he explained.

