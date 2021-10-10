Home Technology Apple is releasing the third beta version of iOS 15.1 .. Get to know Grandpa

Oct 10, 2021

Apple has released the third beta version of iOS 15.1 for developers to test. The update includes some changes to the new camera features for users of the new iPhone 13 Pro, which is a Pros feature that allows you to shoot high quality video using the camera app.

You can enable this feature by enabling “Apple Pros” by entering the settings and then the camera and pressing “Shapes”.

For devices with a storage capacity of 128GB, the Apple Pros is limited to 30 frames per second in 1080P quality, but devices with higher capacity can record in 4K.

The second change is the macro tock feature for taking macro shots (micro) on the iPhone 13 Pro devices, which previously switched to an ultra-white lens when the iPhone camera was close to anything; Some users have complained about this; They had difficulty controlling and filming the scene properly without any automatic effect. New in the transition is the addition of an option to control the automatic switching between two lenses: the ultra-white lens and the macro lens.

You can control this by going to the camera settings and scrolling down and turning off the “Macro Doc” option.

This is a very important feature of the beta update, and may be subject to some improvements in the coming days before it is released to the public.


