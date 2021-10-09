Washington sells 12 attack helicopters to Australia

The U.S. government has decided to sell 12 Seahawk attack helicopters and a crawler electronic fighter jet to Australia for more than $ 1 billion, the State Department said.

Australia, which has sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom to counter China’s regional aspirations, has called for the purchase of 12 MH-60R helicopters and their equipment worth $ 985 billion. U.S. Diplomacy said in a statement that the administration had warned Congress that it had decided to accept the request.

⁇One of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean⁇

Derived from the UH-60 Blackhawk used by the military, the Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk is a multirole helicopter. The Canberra Boeing EA-18G Kroller, which specializes in communications congestion, wanted to buy the aircraft for $ 125 million, and the State Department said management had accepted the request.

⁇Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean», Underscores the message. “It is in the national interest of the United States to assist our allies in developing and maintaining strong and functional self-defense capabilities.“Australia already has 24 Seahawk helicopters and a dozen breeders.

The US, Australia and the UK announced last month A strategic partnership, AUKUS, Including the supply of US nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, resulted in the cancellation of a contract for twelve French submarines for nearly 60 60 billion.