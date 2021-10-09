Home Top News Washington sells 12 attack helicopters to Australia

Washington sells 12 attack helicopters to Australia

Oct 09, 2021 0 Comments
Le Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk est un hélicoptère multirôle capable d

The U.S. government has decided to sell 12 Seahawk attack helicopters and a crawler electronic fighter jet to Australia for more than $ 1 billion, the State Department said.

Read moreSubmarine crisis: What France does not want to see

Australia, which has sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom to counter China’s regional aspirations, has called for the purchase of 12 MH-60R helicopters and their equipment worth $ 985 billion. U.S. Diplomacy said in a statement that the administration had warned Congress that it had decided to accept the request.

One of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean

Derived from the UH-60 Blackhawk used by the military, the Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk is a multirole helicopter. The Canberra Boeing EA-18G Kroller, which specializes in communications congestion, wanted to buy the aircraft for $ 125 million, and the State Department said management had accepted the request.

Read moreSubmarine Crisis: “The Treaty of the Century” Reflects the Cultural Gap between the French and the Anglo-Saxons “

Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean», Underscores the message. “It is in the national interest of the United States to assist our allies in developing and maintaining strong and functional self-defense capabilities.“Australia already has 24 Seahawk helicopters and a dozen breeders.

The US, Australia and the UK announced last month A strategic partnership, AUKUS, Including the supply of US nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra, resulted in the cancellation of a contract for twelve French submarines for nearly 60 60 billion.

See also  Georgia vs Fiji Live: Finals Cup final and final score

You May Also Like

Biden to reclaim part of the protected areas cut by Trump

Biden to reclaim part of the protected areas cut by Trump

logo-quinze

Australia has released its crew with 3 “French” for its tour of Europe!

Night without time to play for Vulgar Foreignes and Fasundo Medina in South America

Night without time to play for Vulgar Foreignes and Fasundo Medina in South America

Le Japon chute en Arabie Saoudite, l’Australie assure contre l’Oman

Japan fell in Saudi Arabia, Australia promises against Oman

Are Australians forced to take selfies to prove their loneliness? Warning

Are Australians forced to take selfies to prove their loneliness? Warning

Running America gives a new look to history

Running America gives a new look to history

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *