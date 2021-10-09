Home Top News The Texas law banning most abortions was overturned by the Court of Appeals

Oct 09, 2021 0 Comments
Two days after the speech was adjourned, the Federal Court of Appeals allowed the re-establishment of legislation banning majority abortions in the United States. The government should challenge this decision in the Supreme Court.

Rest does not last. Two days after the controversial speech was blocked, the Federal Court of Appeals on Friday allowed Texas to repeal the law banning majority abortions in the United States.

This strict control law, which came into force on September 1, prohibits abortion as soon as the fetal heartbeat is detected within six weeks of pregnancy, leaving most women unaware that they are pregnant.

Joe Biden was suspended Wednesday by federal judge Robert Pittman in Texas following a government complaint. “This Court will not allow this shocking loss of an important right to continue one day.” The judge wrote in his conclusion. Abortions six weeks later then resumed at state clinics.

Iconic Row v. Wade

Texas Attorney General Republican Ken Paxton has appealed to the New Orleans Federal Court, which is known to be the most conservative in the country. She agreed with him.

“Big news tonight, Paxton tweeted shortly after the appeal results were released. I will fight against the excesses of the federal government every time.

But in all likelihood, the U.S. federal government will challenge the decision of the Court of Appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The latter was guaranteed in 1973, in its iconic judgment by Roe V. Wade noted that women have the right to have an abortion, which then applies until infertility is possible, i.e. at 22 weeks of pregnancy.

“Stop this madness”

In recent years, laws comparable to Texas law have been passed by a dozen other conservative states and have been pushed to court for violating this law.

“The Supreme Court should intervene and stop this madness, Nancy North, president of the Reproductive Rights Association, responded in a statement. This draconian law severely affects those who already face discrimination in access to health care.

But in September, for the first time in nearly half a century, the Supreme Court refused to block the enactment of Texas law, which Roe v. Wade.

The High Court justified its inaction “New Questions of Process”, Texas law that includes a device: it delivers “Exclusively” It is up to the citizens to ensure that this measure is respected by encouraging women to file complaints against organizations or individuals who help them perform illegal abortions.

With six of the nine Conservative judges appointed, including three appointed by Donald Trump, the position of the Supreme Court seems astonishing.

The Mississippi High Court should also examine this fall, which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of gestation, and may have the opportunity to rewrite its jurisprudence in black and white.

If the Supreme Court quashes the row. Wade, each state may prohibit or allow abortion. According to a scheduled parenting report released in early October, about 36 million women or half of all U.S. women giving birth in 26 states will lose their right to abortion.

On the 2nd of the month, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the United States to defend the right to abortion.

