NFL: Aaron Rodgers and Packers all set on fire and preparing for Bangladesh

Saturday, October 9, 2021. 8:03 p.m.

Pre-competition

CHENNAI: Bengal head coach Zack Taylor has seen Aaron Rodgers play a lot.

According to his estimates, Taylor has seen more Rodgers movies in the NFL than in any other quarter. That includes his current quarterback, Joe Burrow.

One of Taylor’s first jobs was listing films about Rodgers, then the ruling League MVP, when he was hired as an assistant to the Miami Dolphins in 2012.

“This is the first week that the Packers have seen all the games they played in the 2011 season in the NFL,” the coach at Cincinnati said in his third year. I wondered if all the quarterbacks in the league were like him. You feel that he is special. “

Taylor will have a front row seat when the Packers (3-1) look at the improved version of Bengal this week (3-1).

At 37, Rodgers is still a quarterback. Last week, in a win over the Steelers, he completed 20 of his 36 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He has amassed 897 passing yards so far as the Packers have won three straight games following their defeat to New Orleans in the curtain-raiser.

“It starts with their fantastic quarter, but they have great guns around him. (Packers coach Matt) Laughlor does a job,” Taylor praised.

Bengal quarterback is not stung by worms.

Four days after beating the Bengal Steelers, they trailed 14-0 at half-time against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Undoubtedly, Burrows helped his team advance in four attacks in the second half, finally leading the way in the final seconds of the game with Evan McPherson’s 35-yard winning goal.

Rodgers noticed what happened in Cincinnati.

“They put in the money to attract free agents, guys we know,” he said. They are a talented team. The difference is that with a 3-1 record, they play with confidence, they believe they can win games and win. If you blame the quarterbacks and the best players in the first round, they are going to get some points. “

Rodgers is at the stage of his career where he not only tried to succeed but he also makes his mark in history.

Last Sunday, he threw his 420th touchdown pass to join Dan Marino for the sixth time. He was one of the first 5 and Philip Rivers to retire at the end of last season.

He can count on Downte Adams to lead the NFL with 31 passes caught. But when the Steelers limited Adams to six passes and 64 yards the Bakers proved they could share the ball. Randall Cope caught two touchdown passes, his first game since 2015 with more than one touchdown.

Bengal could not back down from Joe Mixon, whose health is being checked daily due to an ankle sprain he suffered last week.

For the Packers, it looks like they will lose their first two defenders and their first two offensive line players.

Cornerback Jair Alexander is still plagued by a shoulder injury, while second-seeded Sa Darius Smith will miss the fourth encounter with back problems.

In 2020, David Bakhtiar, the star tackled the left-hander, had not yet played this season due to a frontal cruciate ligament injury, so he could miss at least the first six games of the season. Left-arm defender Elcton Jenkins, who has been ruled out, has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Packers have to do without receiver Marquez Valdes-Scandling for a second consecutive encounter due to a femoral injury.