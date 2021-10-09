Home Economy Facebook, Instagram and Messenger services were down for two hours for four days after a massive crash.

Oct 09, 2021
Bad week for Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook, Instagram and Messenger services suffered a disruption on Friday night, four days after a global blackout on Monday. Less than two hours later, after the “configuration” problem, Facebook announced that everything was back to normal, the company said. New York Times.

“We are aware that some individuals and businesses may have difficulty accessing Facebook products. We are working to return to normalcy as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the company apologized at 9:22 pm (Paris time).

As of Monday, almost all of the group’s services, from WhatsApp to Instagram, Messenger and Oculus, were inaccessible for nearly seven hours. The next day Facebook explained that it was caused by a group error during routine operations on its main routers, which accidentally disabled the routes that lead Internet traffic to its data centers.

