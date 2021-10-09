Curiosity, the gift of the cosmic deities | Blog post

Curiosity is the precious energy of human beings, and it is powerful enough to unravel the mystery of the universe. Japanese-American scientist Manabe Shuro won this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics for his “climate model”. He said in an interview: “During his college days, he developed climate models that help create weather forecasts. At first it was based on interest. Research.” After 60 years of research related work, he said it was not difficult. His faith.

Schools do not teach “interest” and traditional education does not encourage more interest for students. The reason is simple. In the industrialized era of the last century, it was enough for everyone to follow a planning plan. Step by step instructions, engineers are trained in this way, no matter how complex the machines can be built. However, as computers became more widely used, industrial thinking no longer worked. It’s about the endless possibilities that information technology offers. No computer can do that, you just don’t want to get it.

Curiosity comes from observation, then from imagination. Before you have a physical figure in your head, imagining is like a dream, so you value this kind of exciting and wonderful thinking, and then continue with the answers and exercises, saying that curiosity is gods and goddesses. Gift to us. In Greek mythology, all works related to humans, including science and art, are responsible for nine museums. However, musees are not close to people who want to be normal.

Paul, the father of Apple Computer founder Jobs, turns 10, a mechanical technician. He often did homework at home. Young jobs attracted him because he was interested in things like machines and electronics. In this way, it can create many effects. Dad organizes a work space to share with his son in Kiao and teaches him how to make, separate and put these items together. Jobs that are not new to electronic products in the beginning have such amazing functionality. These insights are the confidence of the job and the desire to build the Apple No. 2. Honest Thinkers: The Human Journey to Understanding the Universe From Trees (Honest Thinkers: Understanding the Cosmos from Living in the Jungle). Human thinking is different — we kept thinking about innovative ideas that never existed, and no one tried to solve current problems — however, this kind of thinking should be driven by enthusiasm.In short, if you are satisfied with the current situation and do not realize the changes in things you will become a normal person.