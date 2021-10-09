Australia buys twelve attack helicopters and one fighter jet from the United States

The Washington-Canberra deal is definitely in good shape. The State Department has announced that Australia has decided to sell twelve attack helicopters and one fighter jet for more than $ 1 billion.

Australia, which has sealed a strategic partnership with the United States and the United Kingdom under the name “Aukus” to counter China’s regional aspirations, has asked for $ 985 for twelve MH-60R helicopters and their equipment. Million (approximately € 850 million).

The U.S. administration has warned Congress that it has decided to accept the request for this multrolley aircraft, which is capable of being used on a ship not only for surface anti-submarine or anti-submarine operations, but also for recovery, refueling or transportation.

“One of our most important partners in the Pacific”

Washington has approved $ 125 million (approximately € 108 million) for the Canberra Boeing EA-18G Kroller, a communications aircraft.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Pacific Ocean”, Underscores US diplomacy. “It is in the national interest of the United States to assist our allies in developing and maintaining strong and functional self-defense capabilities.”.

Australia already has twenty-four Seahawk helicopters and ten crawlers. The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom last month announced a strategic partnership, including the delivery of US nuclear-powered submarines to Canberra.

