Home Technology Why walking in space is difficult and dangerous

Why walking in space is difficult and dangerous

Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
Why walking in space is difficult and dangerous

Anyone who has seen the footage of the space corridors will agree that it looks exciting. But really, these fights are very dangerous.

Astronauts rarely go into space /: :О: Pixabe

Imagine: You go into space, you have the earth below you. The vision is mesmerizing. But in reality, spacewalks are dangerous, time consuming and expensive.

Also read: Land from an altitude of 590 km! The astronauts showed an incredible video from space

The astronauts had to prepare for several hours for an astronaut walk… First, they must wear sealed space suits to expel all the nitrogen in the body and breathe oxygen for several hours.

An astronaut prepares for an astronaut mission. Photo: NASA

This allows them Prevent decompression or decompressionWhen painful and deadly nitrogen bubbles form in the bloodstream.

Also read: Houston, we have pepper! NASA astronauts grow chili on ISS (photo)

Astronauts go into space without smoking. Each exit is associated with a specific task. For the most part, all outdoor work is done by the Condom 2 robot hand.

If the service organization is unable to handle certain tasks, a person is sent to assist.

An astronaut works in space using the Condom 2 system. Photo: Wikipedia

So every exit is with the risk of flying into space Astronauts use safety ropesStay close to the spacecraft. Despite a case where a special winch was separated from Pierce Sellers’ space suite, colleagues noticed this in a timely manner and corrected the malfunction.

Also read: Get ready Bruce Willis! An asteroid worth $ 11 trillion has been discovered near Earth

Except, The astronauts created the Safer system (Simplified Assistance for EVA Recovery) With a backpack with a jet engine, with its help an astronaut can go at zero gravity as a last resort. He controls it with a joystick.

See also  You are downloading a new gadget: Make sure you do not endanger yourself?

Safer was first tested in 1994. Astronauts wear it every time they go into space, but so far they have never had a chance to use it.

Another factor that makes space travel dangerous – Chance of colliding with space debris… Assuming that the rotational speed of the orbital station is about 7 km / s, even a small particle collision is more intense than a bullet.

Bruce McCandless in space. Photo by NASA

By the way, before the advent of the safer system, in February 1984, astronaut Bruce McCandless Became the first astronaut to travel in space without being attached to a spacecraft.

For the movement, he used the Unmanned Maneuver Unit (MMU), but after the disaster, the Challenger revised work safety standards and banned its use.

Alexander the Great
Alexander the Great
Game Teacher

Working in Ukrainian-Polish Euro 2012 is the first serious experience in the field of journalism. Thousands of articles, coverage of major international competitions and total immersion in sports. He has worked on the publications of “Blik” (2012), “Vzglyad” (2012-2014), since 2014 – Segodnya.ua site reporter

More articles by the author

You May Also Like

ജിയോയുടെ പുതിയ 336ദിവസ്സത്തെ പ്ലാനുകൾ പുറത്തിറക്കി

Geo launches new 336 day plans – Geo has launched its cheap long term plan Rs 749 and is perfect for Indian users

Windows 11 and AMD Raison - Some systems with AMD have a 15% reduction in performance

Windows 11 and AMD Raison – Some systems with AMD have a 15% reduction in performance

Now you can do this on Google Pay Processor too- New feature has arrived. | Google Pay Allowed to Access Credit Card Through its App- How to Add your Credit Card?

Now you can do this on Google Pay Processor too- New feature has arrived. | Google Pay Allowed to Access Credit Card Through its App- How to Add your Credit Card?

Not everyone really likes the new version of Windows: standard settings can cause headaches

Comments: Not everyone will like the new version of Windows: Fixed settings can cause headaches

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *