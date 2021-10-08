https://ria.ru/20211007/arakhis-1753576509.html

Scientists have evaluated the impact of peanuts on the brain

According to a study conducted by Spanish scientists, daily consumption of peanuts has a positive effect on cognitive functions

Moscow, October 7 – RIA Novosti. According to a study by Spanish scientists, daily intake of peanuts has a positive effect on cognitive function and stress response in healthy young people. Peanuts, or peanuts, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, are a legume that was introduced to Europe from South America in the 18th century. Its fruits contain fatty acids, proteins, fiber, polyphenols and other biologically active compounds that are beneficial to health. However, its effects on brain function have not yet been studied. To fill this gap, researchers in Barcelona and Madrid, 63 to healthy 19-year-olds, added peanuts to their daily diet. Most of the previous studies were conducted on people suffering from obesity, metabolic syndrome or chronic metabolism, as quoted in a press release from the University of Barcelona by Rosa Lamula-Ravendus, professor of pharmacy and food science. . . Using a wide range of cognitive tests and analyzes related to the biochemical indicators of stress reactions such as cortisol, scientists have shown that daily intake of peanuts or peanut products in this population shows improved cognitive function and response to stress with resveratrol and B-chloric acid, as well as citric acid And the long chain is associated with the effects on the brain of biologically active compounds such as saturated fatty acids. Intestinal-Brain Microbiota Axis on a Healthy Diet Microbiota through the Intestinal-Brain Microbiota Axis, ”explains Sarah Hurtado, a researcher at the University of Barcelona. They are also known to be effective against a variety of diseases, including depression and neurodegenerative diseases. ”

