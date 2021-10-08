Home Science Scientists have evaluated the impact of peanuts on the brain

Oct 08, 2021
According to a study conducted by Spanish scientists, daily consumption of peanuts has a positive effect on cognitive functions and stress response in healthy young people.

Moscow, October 7 – RIA Novosti. According to a study by Spanish scientists, daily intake of peanuts has a positive effect on cognitive function and stress response in healthy young people. Article Published In the journal Medical Nutrition.
Peanut, or groundnut, is a legume that was introduced from Europe South America In the 18th century. Its fruits contain fatty acids, proteins, fiber, polyphenols and other biologically active compounds that are beneficial to health. However, its effect on brain function has not yet been studied.
To fill this gap, researchers from Barcelona and Madrid Appointed a team of volunteers of 63 healthy young people aged 19 to 33 who added peanut products to their diet daily.
“Most of the previous studies were conducted on people at risk for obesity, metabolic syndrome or chronic metabolic syndrome. In such people, changing their diet or introducing healthy foods into the habitual diet is a positive effect,” the university said in a statement. Of Barcelona Director of Research Rosa Lamula-Ravendus, Lecturer in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences.
The teachers chose a different path – they selected young and completely healthy individuals for their experiment. Using a wide range of cognitive tests and analyzes related to biochemical indicators of stress response such as cortisol, scientists have shown that daily intake of peanuts or peanut products in this population group leads to improved cognitive functions and stress.

Researchers believe that this effect is due to the effects on the brain of bioactive compounds such as resveratrol and b-coumaric acid, as well as peanut-specific short-chain fatty acids and long-chain saturated fatty acids.

Scientists have also noted the positive effect of introducing peanuts into the healthy diet on the gut-brain microbiota axis.

“The data indicate a two-way relationship between phenolic compounds and intestinal microbiota. Research author. Sarah Hertado of the University of Barcelona – Short-chain fatty acids such as acetic, propionic and butyric acids seem to be active against a variety of diseases, including major metabolites produced by intestinal microbes and stress and neurodegenerative diseases.

In the future, scientists plan to expand research on the effect of peanuts on microorganisms and their bioactive compounds through microbiological analysis, as well as lipidomic and transcriptomic analyzes.

