R.Kelly: The singer’s YouTube channels have been removed from prison for sexual abduction

Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
The YouTube site has removed the official channels of American singer R. Kelly, who was convicted of sexual offenses by a New York court on September 27 and is now in jail.

“As per our rules on creators’ responsibility, we can confirm that we have removed two channels linked to R. Kelly (R. Kelly TV and R. Kelly Wevo, editor’s note),” a spokesman told AFP on Wednesday. From YouTube. “The account was terminated for violating the YouTube Terms of Service,” it said on both channels.

Nicole Allston, YouTube’s director of law, explains in a note that “the heinous acts committed by R. Kelly justify obstacles beyond commonly used measures because of the risk of general harm.” “In short, we are taking this step to protect our users just like any other site,” he added, adding that “R. Kelly can no longer use, own or create YouTube channels.”

His albums are still available elsewhere

However, the list of fallen R&B stars is accessible through the audio streaming service YouTube Music, where the artist has 137,000 subscribers. The platform, a subsidiary of Google, claims to recognize content published before the removal of two official channels of R.Kelly.

Likewise, she does not want to remove the singer’s clips shared by third-party users. His albums and tracks are still available on other major audio streaming sites such as Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon Music.

The 54-year-old singer, known for his world-famous I Believe in Can Fly, was found guilty by a New York court of sexually abusing young people, including minors, for years.

His prison sentence will be handed down on May 4, 2022. In pre-trial custody, he faces a life sentence.

